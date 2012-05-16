May 16 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATINGS DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRIMARY MARKET -------------- HDFC LTD MFS 21-Aug-12 ICRA A1+ 10.00 10000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATINGS DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SECONDARY MARKET -------------- IDFC MF 21-May-12 - 8.45 500 SUNDARAM FIN LTD MF 04-Jun-12 ICRA A1+ 9.00 250 IOC MF 25-Jun-12 CRISIL A1+ 9.15 500 =========================================================================================== CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : For Secondary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com