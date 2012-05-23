May 23 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATINGS DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET -------------- IOC MF 21-Jun-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.70 250 BAJAJ FINANCE LTD MF 6-Aug-12 ICRA A1+ 10.15 250 ============================================================================================ CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : For Secondary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@reuters.com