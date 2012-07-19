Jul 19 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATINGS DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET -------------- PIRAMAL HEALTH CARE MF 31-Jul-12 ICRA A1+ 8.65 1000 ISEC MF 6-Aug-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.69 150 HPCL BANK 28-Aug-12 - 8.70 500 ============================================================================================ CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : For Secondary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com