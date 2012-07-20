Jul 20 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATINGS DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET -------------- KMPL MFS 23-Jul-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.50 1000 L&T FINANCE MF 31-Jul-12 CARE A1+ 8.75 1000 HPCL MF 31-Jul-12 - 8.50 250 IOC BANK 14-Aug-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.70 250 BPCL BANK 25-Sep-12 CARE A1+ 8.71 250 HDB FIN SERV MF 28-Sep-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.95 400 KALPATARU BANK 28-Sep-12 - 10.00 250 POWER TRANSMISSION ============================================================================================ CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : For Secondary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com