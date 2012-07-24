Jul 24 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATINGS DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET -------------- BERGER PAINTS LTD MF 27-Jul-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.65 700 HPCL MF 31-Jul-12 - 8.50 250 NABARD MF 1-Aug-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.55 500 IOC MF 14-Aug-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.60 250 MAGMA MF 21-Sep-12 - 9.25 500 HPCL BANK & MF 27-Sep-12 - 8.75 1000 VODAFONE ESSAR LTD MF 13-Mar-13 - 9.70 500 ============================================================================================ CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : For Secondary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com