Aug 2 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATINGS DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET -------------- M&M FINANCE MF 14-Aug-12 - 8.65 250 IOC MF 7-Sep-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.50 1250 IOC BANK 26-Sep-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.65 1000 CENTURY TEXTILES MF 27-Sep-12 - 9.15 250 EXIM MF 25-Oct-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.85 1000