Aug 3 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATINGS DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET -------------- ISEC PD MF 6-Aug-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.30 500 KMPL MFS 7-Aug-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.20 1000 SIDBI MF 7-Aug-12 - 8.20 200 PIRAMAL HEALTH CARE MF 23-Oct-12 ICRA A1+ 9.10 1000 EXIM BK & MFS 25-Oct-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.65 1000 ============================================================================================ CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : For Secondary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com