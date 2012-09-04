Sep 4 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary & secondary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECURITY INVESTOR MATURITY RATINGS DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SECONDARY MARKET -------------- NHB MF 26-Sep-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.20 250 BERGER PAINTS LTD MF'S 26-Sep-12 CRISIL A1+ 8.20 650 HDFC LTD MF 10-Oct-12 ICRA A1+ 8.50 250 FULLERTON MF 21-Nov-12 - 9.30 150 HPCL MF 4-Dec-12 - 8.52 500 ============================================================================================ CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : For Secondary Market CP Deals : FIMMDA Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com