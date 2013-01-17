TABLE-India Certificates of Deposit deals on F-TRAC-Jun 2

Jun 2 Following are the details of deals in Indian Certificates of Deposit reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE237A16X76 KOTAK MAH BK 6-Jun-17 99.9326 6.1544 1 95 99.9