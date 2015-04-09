Apr 9 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATINGS DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRIMARY MARKET -------------- SBI GLOBAL FACTOR * MF 61 DAYS ICRA A1+ 8.1500 500 NABARD - 21-Sep-15 CRISIL A1+ 8.2500 5000 ============================================================================================ * VALUE DATE IS 10-APR-2015 CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com