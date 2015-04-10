Apr 10 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATINGS DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRIMARY MARKET -------------- EXIM * - 15-Jun-15 CRISIL A1+ 7.9500 12250 ====================================================================================== NOTE: Value Date * - 15-Apr-15 CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com