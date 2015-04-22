Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Apr 22 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATINGS DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRIMARY MARKET -------------- GODREJ INDUSTRIES * MF 1 MONTH ICRA A1+ 8.1000 250 CHAMBAL FERTILISERS # - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.1100 2000 EID PARRY @ - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.1200 500 NABARD # - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.2800 10000 ======================================================================================= NOTE * VALUE DATE IS 27-APR-15 # VALUE DATE IS 28-APR-15 @ VALUE DATE IS 30-APR-15 CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12