May 5 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATINGS DEALT VOLUME
YTM(%) IN MLNS
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
HDFC LTD * MFS 10-Aug-15 ICRA A1+ 8.5800 10500
=======================================================================================
NOTE * - VALUE DATE IS 12-MAY-2015
