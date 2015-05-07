May 7 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ - ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATINGS DEALT VOLUME YTM(%) IN MLNS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ --- PRIMARY MARKET -------------- SUNDARAM FIN. LTD * MF 30-Jun-15 ICRA A1+ 8.5000 1000 EXIM # MF 10-Aug-15 CRISIL A1+ 8.4500 15000 ============================================================================================ NOTE: * - VALUE DATE IS 11-MAY-2015 # - VALUE DATE IS 12-MAY-2015 CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com