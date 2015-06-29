Jun 29 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- SIDBI - 30-Jul-15 CRISIL A1+ 7.7500 3000 02-Jul-15 L&T FIN LTD - 31-Jul-15 CARE A1+ 7.9400 5000 02-Jul-15 L&T INFRA - 31-Jul-15 ICRA A1+ 7.9400 4000 02-Jul-15 L&T HSG - 31-Jul-15 CARE A1+ 7.9400 1500 02-Jul-15 ABFL - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.9000 - 03-Jul-15 ============================================================================================ CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com