BRIEF-Abhayam Trading says application under Insolvency and Bankruptcy code filed by lender
* Says application under insolvency and bankruptcy code, 2016 has been filed by a lender Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jul 16 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- L&T INFRA MF 28-Sep-15 ICRA A1+ 7.7200 1500 17-Jul-15 MAGMA FINCORP LTD - 29-Sep-15 CRISIL A1+ 7.8700 1000 - TMFL* - 8 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.4000 1000 - TMFL* - 1 YEAR ICRA A1+ 8.6500 1000 - HDFC LTD* - 1 YEAR ICRA A1+ 8.5300 20000 - FULLERTON* - 1 YEAR ICRA A1+ 8.7200 500 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
* Says application under insolvency and bankruptcy code, 2016 has been filed by a lender Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.62 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.66 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.07 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. ----