Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Aug 24 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- FEDBANK FIN BANK 24-Nov-15 CRISIL A1+ 7.7500 250 27-Aug-15 SUNDARAM FIN* - 75 DAYS ICRA A1+ 7.7300 1000 - TATA MOTORS* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.5600 1000 - TATA MOT FIN* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.7300 3000 - JM FIN LTD * - 24-Sep-15 ICRA A1+ 7.6500 750 26-Aug-15 NCDC* - 23-Nov-15 ICRA A1+ 7.6000 2500 26-Aug-15 GRUH FINANCE* - SEP 2015 CRISIL A1+ 7.5100 - - CHENNAI PETRO* - 30-Sep-15 ICRA A1+ 7.4000 1750 26-Aug-15 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12