TABLE-India cenbank says repo bids fall to 9.30 billion rupees

May 5 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all one bid for 9.30 billion rupees ($144.57 million) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees)