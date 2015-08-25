BRIEF-India's Eicher Motors March-qtr consol profit up about 34 pct
* Consensus forecast for march quarter consol profit was 4.56 billion rupees
Aug 25 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- L&T FIN LTD MF 28-Sep-15 CARE A1+ 7.5600 3000 01-Sep-15 L&T HSG MF 28-Sep-15 CARE A1+ 7.5600 1000 01-Sep-15 L&T INFRA MF 27-Nov-15 ICRA A1+ 7.8200 3000 28-Aug-15 L&T FINCORP MF 27-Nov-15 CARE A1+ 7.8700 2500 28-Aug-15 JMF SER LTD MF 27-Nov-15 ICRA A1+ 8.0300 550 28-Aug-15 ABFL - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.7700 2000 26-Aug-15 TURQUOISE INV MF 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.8200 250 28-Aug-15 CAPITAL FIRST* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.8800 1000 - VOLKSWAGEN* - 2 MONTHS IND A1+ 7.7500 1000 - VOLKSWAGEN* - 3 MONTHS IND A1+ 7.8000 1000 - JM FIN PRODUCTS MFS 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.9700 1250 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
May 5 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all one bid for 9.30 billion rupees ($144.57 million) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees) rupees)