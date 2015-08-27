Aug 27 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- L&T FINCORP - 28-Sep-15 CARE A1+ 7.6400 3500 01-Sep-15 JM FIN PRODUCTS MF 30-Oct-15 CRISIL A1+ 7.8800 500 31-Aug-15 FAMILY CREDIT - 28-Sep-15 CARE A1+ 7.6400 5000 01-Sep-15 L&T INFRA MF 28-Sep-15 CARE A1+ 7.6200 7000 01-Sep-15 AB NUVO MF 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.5800 2000 03-Sep-15 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com