Aug 27 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE
YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
L&T FINCORP - 28-Sep-15 CARE A1+ 7.6400 3500 01-Sep-15
JM FIN PRODUCTS MF 30-Oct-15 CRISIL A1+ 7.8800 500 31-Aug-15
FAMILY CREDIT - 28-Sep-15 CARE A1+ 7.6400 5000 01-Sep-15
L&T INFRA MF 28-Sep-15 CARE A1+ 7.6200 7000 01-Sep-15
AB NUVO MF 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.5800 2000 03-Sep-15
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services
CP Focus Page :
For Primary Market CP Deals :
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com