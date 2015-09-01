BRIEF-Mysore Petro Chemicals recommends dividend of 1 rupee per share
* Recommended dividend of 1 rupee per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sep 1 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- IOC* - 7 DAYS ICRA A1+ 7.2500 3000 - CHENNAI PETRO* - 15 DAYS ICRA A1+ 7.4000 14000 - L&T HSG MF 28-Sep-15 CARE A1+ 7.6500 3250 01-Sep-15 TATA MOT FIN* - INTRA MTH ICRA A1+ 7.6500 2000 - JMF ASSET MFS 1 MONTH ICRA A1+ 8.1000 550 - GIC HF* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.6900 1500 - TRAPTI TRAD* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.8000 500 - JMF PRODUCTS MF 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.9700 600 - JMF SER LTD MF 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.0500 150 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
MUMBAI, May 4 Infosys played down concerns about cost pressures from a plan to hire 10,000 U.S. workers and boost its on-the-ground U.S. presence, saying it will enable faster deployment of staff in newer, more profitable projects in areas like big data and cloud.