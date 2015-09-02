Sep 2 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- MAGMA FINCORP MF INTRA MTH CRISIL A1+ 7.9500 750 - CHAMBAL FERTILIZER MF 29-Sep-15 ICRA A1+ 7.4500 2000 04-Sep-15 RELIANCE JIO MF 03-Nov-15 CARE A1+ 7.5900 4000 04-Sep-15 HPCL - 21 DAYS CRISIL A1+ 7.3500 7000 - ABFL MF 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.7800 5000 03-Sep-15 SUNDARAM FIN* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.8000 1000 - TURQUOISE INV MF 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.9000 500 - HDFC LTD* - 4 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.0200 5000 - PTC INDIA FIN. - 08-Dec-15 CRISIL A1+ 8.0450 2000 09-Sep-15 PNB HSG MF 27-Nov-15 CARE A1+ 7.7700 2000 04-Sep-15 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com