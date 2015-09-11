Sep 11 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE
YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
CHENNAI PETRO BANK 24-Sep-15 ICRA A1+ 7.5700 1000 14-Sep-15
PIRAMAL* - 78 DAYS ICRA A1+ 8.2200 2500 -
EXIM - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.7200 10000 16-Sep-15
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services
CP Focus Page :
For Primary Market CP Deals :
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com