Bangladesh exports in April rise 3.5 pct yr/yr
DHAKA, May 8 Bangladesh's exports rose nearly 3.5 percent in April from a year earlier to $2.77 billion, the Export Promotion Bureau said on Monday, but 3.8 percent below the target.
