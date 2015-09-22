Sep 22 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- EXIM MF 7 DAYS CRISIL A1+ 7.6000 5000 23-Sep-15 TGS INVT MF 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.9800 500 - ABFL - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.9000 8000 - BAJAJ FINANCE* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.9000 10000 - HDFC LTD* - 10 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.4000 6500 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com