Mar 8 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- HDFC LTD* - 25-May-16 ICRA A1+ 8.9450 10000 - PFC* - 06-May-16 CRISIL A1+ 8.3300 2000 - PFC* - 26-May-16 CRISIL A1+ 8.3300 13700 - RELIANCE JIO* - INTRA MTH CARE A1+ 7.3700 5000 - CPCL MFS 31-Mar-16 ICRA A1+ 7.3900 8250 10-Mar-16 PNB HSG* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.9900 6000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com