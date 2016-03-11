BRIEF-Shalimar Wires Industries says reappointment of Sunil Khaitan as chairman & MD
* Says reappointment of Sunil Khaitan as chairman & managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Mar 11 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- CHOLAMANDALAM* - 1 YEAR ICRA A1+ 9.2500 350 - ICICI HF* - 1 YEAR ICRA A1+ 8.8500 1000 - RELIANCE CAP* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 9.3200 500 - BIRLA TMT* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 9.3800 500 - TURQUOISE INV - 21-May-16 CRISIL A1+ 9.3800 500 21-Mar-16 TURQUOISE INV - 23-May-16 CRISIL A1+ 9.3800 500 23-Mar-16 GIC HF - 03-Jun-16 ICRA A1+ 9.0300 1000 17-Mar-16 NABARD - 16-Jun-16 CRISIL A1+ 8.5000 5000 18-Mar-16 AXIS FIN LTD* - 3 MONTHS IND A1+ 9.2000 1000 - JM FIN PROD* - 6 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 10.0000 1000 15-Mar-16 JM FIN PROD* - 1 YEAR CRISIL A1+ 10.1500 250 14-Mar-16 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
* Dollar index hits lowest since Nov. 9 * Gold faces a resistance at $1,245 per ounce - technicals * Sliver, Platinum touch over two-week highs (Updates prices) By Vijaykumar Vedala May 17 Gold hit a two-week high on Wednesday as Asian stocks slipped and the dollar fell amid political uncertainty after a source said U.S. President Donald Trump asked the FBI to end a probe into his former security adviser. Spot gold climbed 0.6 percent to $1,243