May 30 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- JMF CREDIT SOL MF 31-Aug-16 ICRA A1+ 8.4500 1000 01-Jun-16 REDINGTON LTD* - END JUN 16 ICRA A1+ 7.1700 500 - ABFL - 30-Jun-16 ICRA A1+ 7.9000 - 30-May-16 L&T INFRA MF INTRA MTH ICRA A1+ 7.9000 1500 31-May-16 EXIM MF 30-Jun-16 CRISIL A1+ 6.9500 2000 06-Jun-16 CPCL MF 22-Jun-16 ICRA A1+ 6.9800 1250 02-Jun-16 CHAMBAL FERTILIZERMF 29-Jun-16 CRISIL A1+ 7.0800 750 03-Jun-16 NABARD* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.2400 10000 - ============================================================================================