Jun 3 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ABFL - 29-Jun-16 ICRA A1+ 7.9000 - 03-Jun-16 TATA CAP HSG* - INTRA MTH ICRA A1+ 7.9300 2000 - L&T FIN CORP BKS, MFS 28-Jul-16 CARE A1+ 8.1000 750 03-Jun-16 HDB FIN * - 1 YEAR CARE A1+ 8.5600 2500 - NAT FERT* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.2500 10000 - PIRAMAL ENTER* - 6 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.8000 2500 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com