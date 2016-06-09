Jun 9 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- RELIANCE JIO* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.1000 6000 - TATA MOTORS* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.1000 1000 - CENTURY TEXT* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.2200 1000 - GIC HF BANK 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.8000 500 16-Jun-16 GNFC BANK 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.0900 2000 - EXIM* - 8 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.3500 10000 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com