Jun 10 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE
YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE
PRIMARY MARKET
ABFL - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.8900 - 10-Jun-16
SHRIRAM CITY - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.9200 2000 -
JMF CREDIT SOL MFS 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.2500 1500 15-Jun-16
JMFPL MF 6 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.9000 500 14-Jun-16
TATA CAP FIN* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.9000 500 -
RELIANCE JIO* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.1000 3500 -
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services
