Jun 13 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ABHFL - 25-Aug-16 ICRA A1+ 7.9000 1500 - HUDCO - 30-Aug-16 CARE A1+ 7.0800 2500 16-Jun-16 NAT FERT* - 16-Aug-16 CRISIL A1+ 7.1000 3000 - ICICI HF* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.7800 1000 - HDFC LTD* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.7800 15000 - AXIS FIN LTD* - END AUG IND A1+ 7.8300 - - AXIS FIN LTD* - 3 MONTHS IND A1+ 7.8300 - - TATA CAP FIN* - END AUG ICRA A1+ 7.8300 - - TATA CAP HSG* - END AUG ICRA A1+ 7.8300 - - SIDBI MF SEP 2016 CARE A1+ 7.0100 7500 - SIDBI MF AUG-SEP 16 CARE A1+ 7.0000 7500 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services