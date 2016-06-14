Jun 14 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- CESC* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.0100 1000 - GODREJ PROP* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.4000 800 - JMF CREDIT SOL MFS 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 8.1500 1000 20-Jun-16 L&T INFRA - 14-Dec-16 CARE A1+ 8.5000 5000 - DEEPAK FERT* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.9000 1500 - ONGC MANG* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.0300 2000 - GRUH FINANCE* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.7200 5000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com