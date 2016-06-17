Jun 17 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- PNB HSG FI & BKS 27-Sep-16 CARE A1+ 7.6200 5000 29-Jun-16 CPCL BK 18-Aug-16 ICRA A1+ 6.9400 1000 20-Jun-16 CHAMBAL FERT MF 29-Aug-16 CRISIL A1+ 7.0200 500 29-Jun-16 CHAMBAL FERT MF 30-Aug-16 CRISIL A1+ 6.9200 2750 01-Jul-16 TATA MOTORS* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.0400 1000 - GODREJ IND.* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.0700 800 - RELIANCE JIO* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.0000 4000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com