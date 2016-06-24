Jun 24 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE
YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
TATA MOTORS* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.9700 1000 -
JMFPL MF 64 DAYS CRISIL A1+ 8.1500 250 27-Jun-16
JMFPL MF 59 DAYS CRISIL A1+ 8.1500 250 28-Jun-16
NABARD* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.8600 5000 -
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services
