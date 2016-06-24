Jun 24 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- TATA MOTORS* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.9700 1000 - JMFPL MF 64 DAYS CRISIL A1+ 8.1500 250 27-Jun-16 JMFPL MF 59 DAYS CRISIL A1+ 8.1500 250 28-Jun-16 NABARD* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.8600 5000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com