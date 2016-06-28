(Repeating to add CHAMBAL FERTLIZERS Primary CP deal) Jun 27 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- GODREJ IND.* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.0000 300 - INOX WIND* - 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 7.4600 1000 - CPCL BKS 18-Aug-16 ICRA A1+ 6.8500 8500 30-Jun-16 FEDBANK FIN* - 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 8.2000 500 - BLUESTAR BKS 30-Aug-16 CARE A1+ 7.0000 250 01-Jul-16 NABARD* - 01-Sep-16 CRISIL A1+ 6.8400 10000 30-Jun-16 TRAPTI TRADING MFS 08-Sep-16 ICRA A1+ 8.0800 500 29-Jun-16 CANFIN HOMES - 02-Jan-17 ICRA A1+ 7.9400 3000 04-Jul-16 CHAMBAL FERT - 29-Aug-16 CRISIL A1+ 7.0200 750 29-Jun-16 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com