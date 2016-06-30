(Repeating to add ABFL Primary CP deal.) Jun 29 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- CHAMBAL FERT MFS 30-Aug-16 CRISIL A1+ 6.9000 2000 01-Jul-16 RELIANCE JIO* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.9000 3000 - JMFL MF 29-Aug-16 ICRA A1+ 8.2500 250 01-Jul-16 JMFL MF 30-Sep-16 ICRA A1+ 8.2500 250 01-Jul-16 EXIM BKS & MFS 24-Mar-17 CRISIL A1+ 7.2500 6000 04-Jul-16 TATA CAP HSG* - 30-Dec-16 ICRA A1+ 8.2000 2000 01-Jul-16 HUDCO - 30-Aug-16 CARE A1+ 6.8300 2000 - JMFL MF 29-Aug-16 ICRA A1+ 8.2500 250 04-Jul-16 TATA MOTORS* - SEP END ICRA A1+ 6.8500 1500 - ABFL - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.7000 10000 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com