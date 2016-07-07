Jul 7 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- NABARD - 31-Jan-17 CRISIL A1+ 7.0500 - 12-Jul-16 FEDBANK FIN* - END SEPT CRISIL A1+ 7.8500 350 - GODREJ IND. BKS 10-Oct-16 ICRA A1+ 6.8500 1000 12-Jul-16 IL&FS LTD * - 6 MONTHS CARE A1+ 8.2000 500 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com