Jul 14 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- KMPL - JULY END CRISIL A1+ 6.9500 2500 - CPCL MF 19-Sep-16 ICRA A1+ 6.5200 2750 18-Jul-16 NHB MF 28-Sep-16 CRISIL A1+ 6.5300 2000 15-Jul-16 JMFARC PVT LTD MF 17-Oct-16 ICRA A1+ 8.4700 500 18-Jul-16 SUNDARAM FIN* - AUG END ICRA A1+ 7.0000 1500 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com