Jul 15 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- SUNDARAM FIN* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.9600 1500 - AXIS FIN LTD* - SEP END IND A1+ 7.0200 1000 - FEDBANK FIN* - 29-Sep-16 CRISIL A1+ 7.1400 200 - ESSEL MINING* - 5 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.9000 500 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com