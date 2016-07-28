Jul 28 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE
YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
JMFPL MF 28-Oct-16 ICRA A1+ 7.5900 650 29-Jul-16
JMFPL MF 19-Oct-16 ICRA A1+ 7.5900 200 29-Jul-16
RELIANCE JIO* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.5400 5000 -
BIRLA TMT - 10-Oct-16 CRISIL A1+ 7.4500 250 01-Aug-16
ONGC MANG* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.7000 1500 05-Aug-16
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services
CP Focus Page :
For Primary Market CP Deals :
F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals :
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com