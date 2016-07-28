China's Xi pledges 60 bln yuan in aid to new Silk Road countries

BEIJING, May 14 Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday pledged 60 billion yuan ($8.70 billion) in aid to countries and international organisations participating in its new Silk Road plan. ($1 = 6.8972 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Brenda Goh and Yawen Chen; Writing by Ben Blanchard)