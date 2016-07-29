Jul 29 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE
YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
CHAMBAL FERT MF 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.5600 1500 02-Aug-16
ABFL - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.0000 - -
NABARD - 02-Nov-16 CRISIL A1+ 6.6700 20000 04-Aug-16
AB NUVO* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.5200 2000 -
RELIANCE JIO* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.5200 3500 -
TV 18* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.5800 - -
NETWORK 18* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.5800 - -
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services
