Aug 5 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ABFL - 30-Dec-16 ICRA A1+ 7.1700 - - ABFL - 30-Dec-16 ICRA A1+ 7.2000 - - JMFCSL MF 08-Nov-16 ICRA A1+ 7.6000 500 09-Aug-16 PTC INDIA FIN* - END SEP CRISIL A1+ 7.4800 1000 - GIC HF* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.1000 500 - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com