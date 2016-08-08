Aug 8 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- JMFL MF MAY 2017 ICRA A1+ 8.9800 500 - JMFL MF JUN 2017 ICRA A1+ 8.9800 500 - ICICI HF* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.9700 1000 - GODREJ IND. MF 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.7500 950 11-Aug-16 TATA CAP HSG* - 6 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 7.6000 1000 - ABFL - 30-Dec-16 ICRA A1+ 7.2000 - - L&T INFRA* - INTRAMONTH CARE A1+ 7.0000 2500 - FAMILY CREDIT* - INTRA MTH CARE A1+ 7.0500 3250 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com