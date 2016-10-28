Oct 28 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- TMFL* - 1 YEAR ICRA A1+ 7.6000 300 - HDB FIN* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 7.0700 2500 - L&T FINANCE MF 28-Dec-16 CARE A1+ 7.0000 500 02-Nov-16 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com