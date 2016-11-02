(Repeating to add CPCL primary CP deal) Nov 1 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- NIRMA* - 30-Dec-16 CRISIL A1+ 6.8000 1000 - GODREJ IND.* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.7200 1000 - SIDBI* - 30-Dec-16 CARE A1+ 6.5000 5000 - SHRIRAM CITY* - MAR 2017 CARE A1+ 7.1000 500 - AB FASHION* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.7000 1000 - KOT MAH PRIME* - INTRA MNT CRISIL A1+ 7.1100 5000 - CPCL BANK 27-Jan-17 ICRA A1+ 6.6400 3750 03-Nov-16 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com