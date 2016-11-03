(Repeating to add CHAMBAL FERTILIZER primary CP deal.)
Nov 2 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE
YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
ABHFL - 29-Dec-16 ICRA A1+ 6.9800 750 02-Nov-16
JMF ARC PVT LTD MF 31-Jan-17 ICRA A1+ 7.8000 750 04-Nov-16
L&T HSG - 28-Nov-16 CARE A1+ 7.0500 5000 02-Nov-16
TMFL* - 27-Dec-16 ICRA A1+ 7.1000 8750 -
SAIL* - 3 MONTHS IND A1+ 6.7300 13750 -
CHAMBAL FERT MF 26-Dec-16 CRISIL A1+ 6.6700 1000 04-Nov-16
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services
