Nov 2 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE

YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ABHFL - 29-Dec-16 ICRA A1+ 6.9800 750 02-Nov-16 JMF ARC PVT LTD MF 31-Jan-17 ICRA A1+ 7.8000 750 04-Nov-16 L&T HSG - 28-Nov-16 CARE A1+ 7.0500 5000 02-Nov-16 TMFL* - 27-Dec-16 ICRA A1+ 7.1000 8750 - SAIL* - 3 MONTHS IND A1+ 6.7300 13750 - CHAMBAL FERT MF 26-Dec-16 CRISIL A1+ 6.6700 1000 04-Nov-16

