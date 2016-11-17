Nov 17 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- JMFL MF 16-Feb-17 ICRA A1+ 6.8200 500 17-Nov-16 JM FIN SER MF 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.8500 250 18-Nov-16 JM FIN SER MF 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.8500 400 21-Nov-16 NAT FERT* - 1 MONTH CRISIL A1+ 6.2500 11000 - ABFL - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.5100 - - ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com