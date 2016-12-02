(Repeating to add GNFC, KMPL, L&T Infra, L&T FINCORP and FAMILY CREDIT Primary CP deals)
Dec 1 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE
YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE
PRIMARY MARKET
ABHFL - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.4500 - 02-Dec-16
HDFC* - 1 YEAR ICRA A1+ 7.1000 10000 -
AB FASHION* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.1800 1750 -
L&T HSG MF 29-Dec-16 CARE A1+ 6.8600 6000 02-Dec-16
ABFL - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.4000 - -
GIC HF - 85 DAYS ICRA A1+ 6.3700 1000 08-Dec-16
L&T FINCORP MF INTRA MTH CARE A1+ 6.9100 5000 02-Dec-16
L&T FINANCE MF INTRA MTH CARE A1+ 6.8700 10000 02-Dec-16
GNFC MF 61 DAYS ICRA A1+ 6.2500 2000 07-Dec-16
KMPL - 30-Dec-16 CRISIL A1+ 6.7500 - 02-Dec-16
L&T INFRA MF INTRA MTH CARE A1+ 6.8700 10000 02-Dec-16
L&T FINCORP MF INTRA MTH CARE A1+ 6.8800 2500 05-Dec-16
FAMILY CREDIT MF INTRA MTH CARE A1+ 6.8800 2500 05-Dec-16
FAMILY CREDIT MF INTRA MTH CARE A1+ 6.9100 7000 02-Dec-16
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services
