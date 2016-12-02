Dec 2 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- ABFL MF 31-Jan-17 ICRA A1+ 6.4000 - 02-Dec-16 NETWORK 18* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.1700 - - TV 18* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.1700 - - AXIS FIN LTD* - 2 MONTHS IND A1+ 6.3700 500 - RELIANCE JIO* - 2 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.1200 6000 - KMPL - 30-Dec-16 CRISIL A1+ 6.8500 3000 02-Dec-16 JMFPL BK 1 YEAR ICRA A1+ 7.7500 1500 06-Dec-16 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com