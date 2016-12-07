(Repeating to add ICICI SEC & HDFC CP deals.) Dec 6 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- FAMILY CREDIT* - INTRA MTH CARE A1+ 6.8000 500 - KEC INTER* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.9000 1000 - JMFPL MF 03-Mar-17 ICRA A1+ 6.8000 500 08-Dec-16 JMFSL MF 85 DAYS CRISIL A1+ 6.8500 150 08-Dec-16 GODREJ PROP* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.3000 750 - ONGC MANG* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.1200 2000 - HDFC* - 1 YEAR ICRA A1+ 7.0700 15000 - ICICI SEC MF 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.5000 250 08-Dec-16 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com