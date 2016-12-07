(Repeating to add ICICI SEC & HDFC CP deals.)
Dec 6 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the
primary market. (10 million = 1 crore)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE
YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRIMARY MARKET
--------------
FAMILY CREDIT* - INTRA MTH CARE A1+ 6.8000 500 -
KEC INTER* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.9000 1000 -
JMFPL MF 03-Mar-17 ICRA A1+ 6.8000 500 08-Dec-16
JMFSL MF 85 DAYS CRISIL A1+ 6.8500 150 08-Dec-16
GODREJ PROP* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.3000 750 -
ONGC MANG* - 2 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.1200 2000 -
HDFC* - 1 YEAR ICRA A1+ 7.0700 15000 -
ICICI SEC MF 3 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.5000 250 08-Dec-16
============================================================================================
Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services
