BRIEF-Strides Shasun March-qtr consol profit surges
* Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 44.3 million rupees as per ind-as; consol total revenue was 9.52 billion rupees
Dec 7 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- RELIANCE JIO* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.1100 2000 - L&T FINANCE - 28-Feb-17 CARE A1+ 6.3400 2500 - NCDC* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.1900 3000 - CHAMBAL FERT MFs 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.1200 1000 13-Dec-16 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services CP Focus Page : For Primary Market CP Deals : F-TRAC Reporting Platform CP Deals : Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
* Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 44.3 million rupees as per ind-as; consol total revenue was 9.52 billion rupees
* Profit in march quarter last year was 245.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 953.1 million rupees Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qvTExr) Further company coverage: