Dec 7 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------------- RELIANCE JIO* - 3 MONTHS CARE A1+ 6.1100 2000 - L&T FINANCE - 28-Feb-17 CARE A1+ 6.3400 2500 - NCDC* - 3 MONTHS ICRA A1+ 6.1900 3000 - CHAMBAL FERT MFs 2 MONTHS CRISIL A1+ 6.1200 1000 13-Dec-16 ============================================================================================ Note:- * Sourced from Newsrise Financial Research & Information Services